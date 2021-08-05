Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 333.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.