Private Management Group Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,934,808,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,354.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,465.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

