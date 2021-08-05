Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 75.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 56.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

