PolySwarm Hits Market Cap of $9.44 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $13,303.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.