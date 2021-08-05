PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 56.7% Lower This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

