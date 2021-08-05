Polkadex Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.66 or 0.00020265 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $24.31 million and $3.04 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00146101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,975.94 or 1.00426560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

