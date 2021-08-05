PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $7.40 on Thursday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50.
About PointsBet
