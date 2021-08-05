PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $7.40 on Thursday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

