POA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,105.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $177,105.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 14% against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,250,446 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
