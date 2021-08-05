PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXP opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

