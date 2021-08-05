PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PLBY Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,587 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.