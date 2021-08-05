Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.49

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 1813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

