Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00945594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00097429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

