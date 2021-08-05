Piper Sandler Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

