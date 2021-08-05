Piper Sandler Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Neutral

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nevro by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

