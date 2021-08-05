Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 33.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $269.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.58. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

