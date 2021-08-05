Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.24

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.24 and last traded at $134.90, with a volume of 1861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

