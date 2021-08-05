Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

