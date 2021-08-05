Pinkcoin Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,074.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00399790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.01111580 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,928,708 coins and its circulating supply is 429,668,272 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.