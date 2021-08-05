PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:RCS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

