PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSE:RCS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
