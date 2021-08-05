Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after buying an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

