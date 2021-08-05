Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 376,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,884. The firm has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

