Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $97.08 and a one year high of $172.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.