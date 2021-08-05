Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

