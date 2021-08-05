Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

