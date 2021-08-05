Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.00. 97,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

