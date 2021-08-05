PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
