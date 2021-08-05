PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.