PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.
Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.