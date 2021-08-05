PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

