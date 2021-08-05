Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBH opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

