Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.