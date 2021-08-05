Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 384,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,223,393. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

