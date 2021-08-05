Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98. Personalis has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $888.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.