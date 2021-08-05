Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $723 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.Perficient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.