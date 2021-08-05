Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $723 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.Perficient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.
NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.