Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 944.11 ($12.33).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 26.60 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 853.80 ($11.15). 1,940,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,887.38. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

