Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282 ($3.68).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON:TTG traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.71). 243,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of £496.80 million and a P/E ratio of 355.00. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.86.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.