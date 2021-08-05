PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $316.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
