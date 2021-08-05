Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.06.

PAYC opened at $442.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

