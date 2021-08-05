PAYCENT Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $113,937.52 and approximately $220.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00905640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042943 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

