Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PRTY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

