Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 889,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,919. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

