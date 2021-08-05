Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.28.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.35. 1,150,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,886. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.16. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.4880661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.