Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.14

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.98, with a volume of 184892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

