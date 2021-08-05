Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $536.06 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $537.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

