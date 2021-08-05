Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,913,058.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

