Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 11,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.