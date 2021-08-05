Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. 20,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.