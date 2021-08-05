Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

