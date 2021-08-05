Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 37,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 780,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.