Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,770,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,161. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

