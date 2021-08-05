Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

