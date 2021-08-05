Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 65 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.12. 38,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,257. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

